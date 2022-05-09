MIAMI, Okla. – After a nationwide search a former Ottawa County newspaper publisher was selected Friday to lead the Miami Area Economic Development Service.

Shannon Duhon, of Miami, was selected as the agency’s president and chief executive officer.

“We are very excited about Shannon serving the community in this new role,” said Ethel Cook, Ottawa Tribe Chief.

Duhon was selected after a nationwide search by the Missouri-based consulting firm, Community Growth Strategies, LLC.

“It’s an honor to be offered the position,” Duhon said.

Duhon brings a wealth of leadership to the position, including stints as Miami News-Record publisher, Hampton Inn general manager, ServiceMaster Extreme Recovery Services account manager, and Coleman Theatre managing director.

“There is a great vision from the city council and Amanda Davis with the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau,” Duhon said. “Now is a good time to build on that vision.”

His start date is June 6.