HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Robb Hanrahan — a decade-long journalist and friend, and a one-time co-worker of some of the longest-tenured abc27 staff members — has died, according to CBS 21’s website. He was 60.

The station did not disclose a cause of death. Hanrahan retired in 2021, citing a desire to focus on his health and family following a massive heart attack.

Hanrahan got his start in broadcasting at KODE in the 1980’s.

“During the many occasions when I’ve been able to spend time with Robb over the years, I’ve found him to be not only an excellent journalist but also a true gentleman,” abc27 anchor Alicia Richards said Monday night after hearing the news of Hanrahan’s death. “My heart breaks for his family.”

Hanrahan became CBS 21’s evening anchor in 2010 after decades working in New York and Miami — and, before that, a stint from 1989 to 1992 at abc27.