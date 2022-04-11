WEBB CITY, Mo. — A former Joplin Police Officer was laid to rest today.

Mike Gayman passed away last week.

The United States Marine veteran retired from JPD in 2019 after 20-years with the department. But his retirement didn’t last long. He had been working as an airport police officer for the City of Joplin since his retirement.

Visitation and funeral service were held today at Christ’s Church of Oronogo. Gayman was later laid to rest at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Webb City.

According to JPD, he suffered a heart attack while at a gym two Fridays ago — and could not recover from the damage that had been done.

He leaves behind a wife, two sons — and numerous other family members and countless friends and colleagues.

Mike Gayman was 59-years old.