Former Joplin teacher sentenced to 20 years for child sex crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Joplin middle school teacher was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison today for charges related to enticing a student to engage in illicit sex.

Amanda Ruth Schweitzer, 42, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 20 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentences her to 15 years of supervised release.

Amanda Ruth Schweitzer

Schweitzer plead guilty to enticing a minor in June of last year. She was a North Middle School teacher in Joplin at the time.

The 13-year-old victim told authorities they were sent nude photos of Schweitzer and that they sent one back at one point. Most of their communications were done through Instagram. Schweitzer and the victim had sexual intercourse on at least two occasions in March 2017.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, the Joplin, Mo., Police Department, and the FBI.