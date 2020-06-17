Former Joplin Teacher Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former teacher pleads guilty to child exploitation charges.

Amanda Schweitzer

41-year-old Amanda Schweitzer appeared in federal court in Springfield yesterday, June 16th.

The plea agreement states she sent nude photos to, and had sexual contact with a 13-year-old Joplin student.​

The former North Middle School teacher was arrested in 2017, accused of having sex with the boy.​

She has not yet been sentenced, but will be required to register as a sex offender.​

