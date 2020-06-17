Former Joplin Teacher Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former teacher pleads guilty to child exploitation charges.
41-year-old Amanda Schweitzer appeared in federal court in Springfield yesterday, June 16th.
The plea agreement states she sent nude photos to, and had sexual contact with a 13-year-old Joplin student.
The former North Middle School teacher was arrested in 2017, accused of having sex with the boy.
She has not yet been sentenced, but will be required to register as a sex offender.
You can view the original press release regarding Schweitzer’s arrest below.