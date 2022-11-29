MIAMI, Okla. – A former Galena police officer accused of shoplifting from the Miami Wal-Mart is possibly facing more shoplifting complaints, according to Miami City Attorney Ben Loring.

Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, appeared in Miami Municipal Court on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to two citations citing him with larceny and shoplifting and theft by shoplifting.

Christopher Bailey Corbit

He was ordered to return to court on Dec. 15 for a hearing.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Loring said there was a possibility of other charges being filed.

Corbit is accused of shoplifting 28 items totaling approximately $300 from the Miami Walmart by placing items on top of each other, scanning one item and bagging two items through the self-checkout machines, according to the Miami Police Department report.

Wal-Mart has five open cases involving shoplifting and Corbit, the report states.

Corbit served as Galena’s school resource officer at the time of the alleged theft. He has since been dismissed from the Galena Police Department.