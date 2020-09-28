Former Everton City Clerk Sentenced to 10 Years for Money-Laundering Conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The former city clerk in Everton, Missouri, has been sentenced in federal court for her role in a money-laundering conspiracy related to methamphetamine trafficking.

Kristy A. Conn, 46, of Everton, was sentenced on Wednesday, September 23rd, to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

Conn pleaded guilty on November 1st, 2019, to conspiracy to commit money laundering. Conn admitted that she participated in the money-laundering conspiracy from June 20th to December 6th, 2017.

During that time, Conn was the city clerk in Everton. Conn admitted that she directed Ginger L. Huerta, 41, of Halfway, Missouri, to send wire transfers of the proceeds from the distribution of methamphetamine to members of the drug-trafficking organization in California and Mexico.

The drug-trafficking organization was responsible for the distribution of more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Springfield, Missouri, area. Huerta pleaded guilty on October 31rd, 2019, in a separate but related case, to her role in both the drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies and awaits sentencing.