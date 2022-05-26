JAY, Okla. – A former Delaware County sheriff’s employee was arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into the jail, Sheriff James Beck said Thursday.

Anthony Moshee Coronel, 21, of Grove was arrested on Tuesday on complaints of bribery, official misconduct, possession with intent to distribute, and two counts of introducing contraband into a penal institution.

Beck said Coronel had been employed with the sheriff’s department for two months at the time of his arrest.

“He is no longer an employee with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department,” Beck said.

“I believe in transparency and that this type of behavior is unacceptable from my staff,” Beck said. “I believe that just because you work for a law enforcement agency you do not get a pass to break the law and that you should be held accountable for your actions.”

Coronel is a member of the Cherokee Nation and is currently being held on $50,000 bail at the Cherokee County jail in Tahlequah.