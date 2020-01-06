Former city commissioner candidate arrested for battery and criminal damage

PARSONS, KS. —- On Thursday, police officers were called to investigate a physical altercation that took place at Good Samaritan nursing home in Parsons, KS.

Following the investigation it was found that former City Commissioner Candidate, Sontana Johnson, had battered a coworker after a verbal confrontation. Johnson was arrested without incident for Battery and Criminal Damage.

Charges were also filed against the battery victim, Heather Tirrell, for Disorderly Conduct through the Parsons Municipal Court.

This continues to be an on-going investigation.