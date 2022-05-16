JAY, Okla. – The former Bernice town clerk is expected to enter a plea on Tuesday to stealing almost $30,000 from the town coffers.

Theresa Sue Boyd, 61, of Bernice, was charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with embezzlement.

A 2019 private audit report showed over 600 unauthorized purchases, totaling $29,632.95 were made from December 2015 to December 2017 on a credit card assigned to Boyd, according to an arrest affidavit. Some of the unauthorized purchases include a drone, two oven mitts, a Harley Davidson baseball cap, and hair extensions, women’s running shoes, an orthopedic dog’s bed, and kitchen accessories, the affidavit states.

A February court minute shows Boyd’s case was continued to Tuesday because she was working to pay restitution before she enters a plea.

When confronted by the town’s accountant about unapproved expenditures and financial discrepancies, “Boyd always had an excuse,” the affidavit states.

Boyd was employed as town clerk from 2012 to 2018 and was one of the town’s purchasing officers, the affidavit states. She was also assigned a credit card in the name of the town of Bernice to make purchases for the town, which were to be approved by the board, the affidavit states.

Punishment ranges up to eight years in prison, a $10,000 fine and restitution.