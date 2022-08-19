BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Barry County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of former Sheriff Gary Davis.

Garry passed away in his home on Thursday, August 18th, 2022. He served as an FBI agent until he retired, and then served as Barry County Sheriff from 2017 to 2020. Gary served in law enforcement for over 30 years.

Former Sheriff Gary Davis

Funeral services for Gary will be through White Funeral Home in Cassville. Though, no information on the funeral arrangements is available at this time.

You can see the Barry County Sheriff’s Office announcement here.