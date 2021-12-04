Food pickup and distribution scheduled for Newton County Basket Brigade

NEOSHO, Mo. — Registration for the Newton County Food Basket Brigade has come to a close.

Saturday was the deadline to sign up for the annual event, which provides recipients with a meal for Christmas, as well as food items to last beyond the holiday.

Officials estimate over 700 names have been entered to receive a basket.

“We have about 50 groups that help hand out,” said Louise Butterfield, food pickup coordinator. “We hand out bags starting [Sunday], so that people are reminded to fill bags for the needy in our community.”

Food pickup will happen at the Newton County Fairgrounds next Saturday, December 11th, with distribution taking place on Saturday, December 18th.