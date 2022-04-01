JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a great day to eat outside Friday — and students and professors at Missouri Southern made sure they took advantage of the great picnic weather.

The campus hosted a “Food Truck Friday” event just off the oval. Hungry diners could choose anything from tacos and pizza to fish ‘n chips.

Long lines marked the lunch hour – and student Danielle Shore added the combination of sun and food trucks is hard to resist.

“Like I normally probably wouldn’t you know go out and buy this or whatnot. But it’s just fun – I kinda feel like I have to ‘cuz the food trucks here. This is awesome,” she said.

The campus also hosted a concert event this afternoon, in partnership with “Connect2Culture.”