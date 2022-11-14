NEOSHO, Mo. — Registration is underway for Neosho’s annual “Food Basket Brigade.” The generosity has helped Newton County residents for 35 years now. Registration started last week and runs through all of this week. It’s happening at The Help Center off Business Highway-49. The deadline is this Saturday.

Folks need to be a resident of the county, will need to show a photo ID, proof of residency, and must prove the number of people in a household by showing a Social Security card for each person.

This has helped tens of thousands of residents over the years with extra food during the holidays.

“This, this charity I think, you know, I hear it from the people that come in and get it. I see them here, some of them year after year, and they really just let me know how much it means to them to have enough to help, extra food around the holidays to help out. And it really just makes you realize how much people do need help,” said Daniel Ward, Volunteer.

This year’s food basket pickup will take place on Saturday, December 17th at the Newton County Fairgrounds. It’ll be organized as a drive-thru and participants will be assigned pick-up times. Only those who registered will be served.

Those wanting to register can go to The Help Center on the following days:

Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, from 8 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.