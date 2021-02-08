Fly The Flags Project returns to Fort Scott for 3rd year

FORT SCOTT, Ks — One Southeast Kansas town is preparing to get a little more patriotic.

The Friends of Fort Scott National Historic Site has begun its annual Fly The Flags Project. For the rest of the month the organization will be taking orders from homes and businesses to hang flags on five different flag holidays. All funds raised from this will go directly to helping the Fort Scott National Historic Site.

Reed Hartford, Friends of Fort Scott NHS President, said, “It has been really successful, we’re putting out over 100 flags on those five holidays.”

This is the third year of the Fly The Flags Project. If you’re in Fort Scott and would like to participate you can sign up by using a form at the Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce.