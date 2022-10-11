NEOSHO, Mo. — If you haven’t received your flu shot yet, experts say, now’s the time.

Flu season typically runs from October through March, although the number of patients affected can fluctuate.

Overall cases have been lower in the last two years, likely due to pandemic precautions.

But this year, experts are worried numbers could rebound.

“Mid October to November, that is the best time to get vaccinated for the flu. That will give you the longest protection to last through the remainder of the flu season,” Larry Bergner, Newton Co. Health Dept.

The Newton County Health Department has a walk-in flu shot clinic every day from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Folks don’t have to live in the county to get a shot there.