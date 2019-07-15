Flower truck business owned by sisters to open in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two sisters use their creativity launching Joplin’s first flower truck business in a 1950’s Chevrolet.

Kortlynn and Kaylee have a passion for the beauty of flowers.

They were inspired by other flower trucks across the nation and believed it would be unique to offer their business to the four state area.

The business, called Joyfield Flower Truck, launched on Thursday and has seen high success selling out of all of its flowers at their events.

People are able to hand-make their bouquet with a variety of flowers with the help of the sisters, ranging from one to four dollars.

Kaylee Christy, co-founder of Joyfield Flower Truck, says, “We love being able to see people walk away with beaming faces. All the photos on social media of anywhere from like a one-year-old to a 60 or 70-year-old walking away with blooms in their hand. It just really makes my day as well.”

Kortlynn Burgess, co-founder of Joyfield Flower Truck adds, “It just offers a creative aspect to building your own bouquet however big, however little you want it. Color preferences you have just your style.We offer about 12 different stem varieties.”

So far, they will be selling flowers at community events like Third Thursday and Carl Junction Food Truck Fridays.

They also will do pop-up shops, and birthday parties.

The sister duo says they only have one truck now, but in the future could see a whole fleet of flower trucks.