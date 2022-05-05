CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Local baseball and softball fans are keeping their eyes on the skies after heavy rain floods their fields.

Fields at the Frank Dean Sports Complex in Carl Junction are currently under water.

Representatives with the Bulldog Youth Athletic Association are going out to the fields each day to see where the water is. They said their biggest concerns are the fridge and freezers in the concession area – and hope the water doesn’t get to the point where those will have to be moved.

With the river not expected to crest until Sunday, they’re hoping there isn’t any major damage.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s mother nature and it’s what we have to work with, so we have to keep the league going,” said Zac Borath with the Bulldog Youth Association.

Borath adds right now teams are just practicing and games don’t start for another couple of weeks.