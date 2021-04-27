Flash Flooding, Severe Weather Possible Tonight-Early Thursday

(KSNF/KODE) — A Flood Watch has been issued for Barry, Benton, Craig, Delaware, Lawrence, Mayes, McDonald, Newton and Ottawa counties from midnight tonight through Thursday morning.

1.5-3 inches of rainfall will be possible in these areas, with 1-1.5 inches expected for the rest of the Four States, including the Joplin and Pittsburg areas. For locations south of I-44, localized amounts in the 3-5 inch range will be possible if a heavier thunderstorm develops over the area (which is why amounts may be higher than what is shown on Futurecast below).

Additionally, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the Four States in a marginal risk for severe weather for tonight, as well as for Wednesday into Wednesday night. The best chance for severe weather will be tonight for areas of southeast Kansas, northeast Oklahoma and locations to the north and west of Monett in southwest Missouri, where a slight risk has been placed.

While widespread severe weather is not expected for the Four States, an isolated thunderstorm could produce 60 mph winds or quarter size hail.





Rain is expected to end from west to east across the area early Thursday.

