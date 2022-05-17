WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri neighborhood has been invaded by a flock of non-native birds, of the pink and plastic variety.

A flamingo infestation is taking hold in the 1500 block of Brewster in Webb City. It’s part of the fifth annual “Flamingo Fundraiser for Fostering Hope.”

The non-profit helps foster kids and the families they live with. The event makes it possible for the organization to do a lot more than just provide free clothes at the group’s “Caring Closet.”

“It also helps us do things like send birthday cards to kids that are in to Foster Care. We send books to kids in care. We’re also able to do lots of teen events and events for kids throughout the year, so the money raised through this allows us to do that and serve Foster Families as well,” said Sarah Burch, Exec. Dir., Fostering Hope.

Burch’s group flocked thirteen yards in the neighborhood to kick off this year’s fundraiser.

If you’d like information on how to flock a friend, you can follow this link here.