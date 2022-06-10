OKLAHOMA CITY – The first “probable case of monkeypox” has been identified in Oklahoma, according to the state Department of Health.

The Oklahoma Department of Health is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the infection. Oklahoma Department of Health press release

The individual recently traveled to a country with confirmed cases and currently is in isolation and is classified as a “central Oklahoma resident,” according to the release issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

“As soon as we learned about the monkeypox outbreak in Europe our response team began working to coordinate areas within the agency to respond if a case was identified in Oklahoma,” said Jan Fox, Deputy Commissioner of Health Preparedness. “We are currently working through the case investigation and contact tracing. However, we do want to stress to Oklahomans that the general public is not at risk.”

Health officials are working to complete contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the individual.

While this virus is not easily transmissible, monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through direct, physical contact with an infected person or animal. Monkeypox can also be transmitted from person to person through large respiratory droplets or through direct contact with body fluids and lesions, as well as bedding and other contaminated materials, the release states.

Symptoms of monkeypox may include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. An infected person will also present with firm, deep-seated, and well-circumscribed lesions.

More information about monkeypox is available here.