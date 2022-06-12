PITTSBURG, Ks. — People were busy showing their pride in Southeast Kansas this weekend.



The first annual Pittsburg Pride has come to its end.



Everything kicked off Friday night with pride night at TJ Lelands with costume contests, music by LGBTQ+ artists and a drag show.



Saturday featured a pride brunch at TOAST with drag queen bingo, and finally finished up with pride vendor day this afternoon at Pritchett Pavilion.



“We’ve been trying to give out flags and stickers and pronoun stickers all weekend long so people can throughout the weekend show who they are. People wear their flags as capes and they wear their flags on their shirt and all over themselves, it’s cool just to see that people can be themselves,” says Tyler Reuscher, Pittsburg, KS Pride Board Member, “I mean Pride in itself will always be a riot, it’s always going to be this collection of people who are still not a part of the normal society, we’re still people who are continually fighting for our rights, so it’s cool that we get to just have this environment to do, and be and exist.”



While pride weekend may be over in Pittsburg, more events can be found on the Pittsburg, KS Pride and Q Space Facebook pages.