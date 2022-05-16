DUQUESNE, Mo. — The first phase of Duquesne Memorial Park is completed and officials are looking at future projects.

The city broke ground on the near quarter-of-a-mile trail next to City Hall in November. It was finished within a month.

Officials are now focusing on completing the rest of the park and have applied for a matching grant.

“We plan to build a pavillion, which will be available for people’s use. We will have tables under there. We are talking about also perhaps a splash pad, playground equipment, restroom facilities,” said Bill Sherman, Duquesne Mayor.

Mayor Sherman says the pavilion and playground equipment are expected to cost more than $100,000.