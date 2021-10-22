First of its kind event in Joplin: ‘Canna Fright Fest’ this Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. – This Saturday, October 23, a first of its kind event in the area will take place at Whiskey Dick’s in Joplin. Beginning at 8 p.m., BesaMe Wellness and Timeless Vapes are coming together to host “Canna Fright Fest.” The event will feature two bands, two rappers, a stand-up comedian and more.

With no cover charge, Canna Fright Fest will include a costume contest with giveaways, discounted Missouri medical marijuana card sign-ups, and petitions encouraging recreational marijuana to be added to Missouri’s 2022 ballot.

Local medical marijuana dispensaries and other local businesses, such as Alice CBD and Pass That, will have booths set up on the patio of Whiskey Dick’s.

“It’s not only to bring awareness about the benefits of medical marijuana and to try to crush the bad stigma… It’s also to show the community that the local marijuana sector is united and we’re here for the patients, we’re here for the community as a whole,” said BesaMe Wellness Retail Manager Shannon Low.

Low says that people should check out Canna Fright Fest this Saturday to “support the local cannabis industry and meet people in the cannabis community.”

“It’s going to be a really good time… It’s going to be an unprecedented event that has never happened in Joplin, Missouri, before,” he said.

To top off the occasion, Bacon Me Krazy food truck will be parked outside of Whiskey Dick’s to provide burgers and more.

The event is set to end at 1 a.m. For more information about Canna Fright Fest’s performers, special guests and sponsors, visit its Facebook event page.