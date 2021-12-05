First Baptist Church in Joplin holds 2nd annual Lights On event

JOPLIN, Mo. — First Baptist Church is kicking off the Christmas season.

The second annual Lights On event took place Sunday night.

Despite the warm weather, there were tons of activities to get attendees in the holiday spirit.

Hundreds of all ages came out to the free event that featured food trucks, plenty of furry friends and karaoke.

There was also a performance by the kid’s choir, inflatables and lots of sweet treats.

“It’s great to be able to come together and to be able to hear the message of Jesus,” said lead pastor Jamie Tickel. “I think that’s what everybody’s so excited about — to have a good time and to hear the good Gospel message.”

Officials say they hope the event will become an annual tradition in the Joplin community.