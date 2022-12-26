JOPLIN, Mo. — If you think fireworks are only for the 4th of July, think again. They can be purchased during one other time of year.

The 4th of July isn’t the only time of year that David Talbott celebrates with a bang.

“We get the ones like the mushroom ones like you put in a can and blow up and shoot up, ya, we like those,” said Talbott.

He also likes to ring in the new year with them.

“Oh yeah at midnight, yep, New Year’s, shoot in the New Year,” said Talbot.

While out-of-state residents can buy fireworks here all year round, Missouri residents can only do so around the 4th of July and New Year’s.

Aaron Colson is the owner of Black Market Fireworks. His superstore is open all year round, while two other locations — North Main Street, just south of the city of Airport Drive… and West 7th Street, near Tri-State Road — will be open the day after Christmas through January first. And he says mother nature generally determines how sales go during the holiday season.

“It’s always weather dependent, if we have 50 degrees on New Year’s Eve or a couple of days before New Year’s, we have a good selling season. If it’s bad weather predicted or there’s a lot of wind or we’ve had a drought and obviously everything is dormant, then it’s really not so good, it’s never really even close to the season we get for the 4th of July,” said Colson.