Fireworks shop hosts fall festival

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local fireworks shop was transformed into a festival for the whole family.

Hale fireworks in Carthage held its 4th annual fall festival.

The free event had game for the kids including a pumpkin ring toss, pumpkin bowling, gourd tossing and photo opportunities.

Hale’s says they sell a lot of specialty pumpkins this week for families wanting to decorate for the Maple Leaf Festival.

“They are excited when they come in and our customers from the fireworks season and they say oh yay we can get the fireworks too. They say it’s a good combination pumpkins and fireworks. I work at the school during the day and I love giving back to the community having a fun event for them to come out and have family time,” said Stacy Barton, Hale Pumpkins

Hale’s will continue selling pumpkins leading up to Halloween.