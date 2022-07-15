Official cause is currently under investigation

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials are calling it a total loss, after a house fire today in Joplin (7/15).

Firefighters with the Joplin Fire Department arrived at 1626 East 3rd Street, near the intersection of East 3rd Street and McKee Avenue, just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, where flames could be seen coming from the roof of a single-story home.

Because of gusty southerly winds, the fire quickly spread throughout the entire residence.

It took crews about 30 minutes to put the fire out.

A family was inside when the fire started, however everyone made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

The Joplin Fire Marshal is currently investigating the official cause of the house fire.