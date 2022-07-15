JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials are calling it a total loss, after a house fire today in Joplin (7/15).

Firefighters with the Joplin Fire Department arrived at 1626 East 3rd Street, near the intersection of East 3rd Street and McKee Avenue, just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, where flames could be seen coming from the roof of a single-story home.

Because of gusty southerly winds, the fire quickly spread throughout the entire residence.

SLIDESHOW: View Photos From The Joplin Residential Fire

It took crews about 30 minutes to put the fire out.

A family was inside when the fire started, however everyone made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

| Mutual Aid “Vital” For Busy Fire Days >

The Joplin Fire Marshal is currently investigating the official cause of the house fire.