JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials are calling it a total loss, after a house fire today in Joplin (7/15).
Firefighters with the Joplin Fire Department arrived at 1626 East 3rd Street, near the intersection of East 3rd Street and McKee Avenue, just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, where flames could be seen coming from the roof of a single-story home.
Because of gusty southerly winds, the fire quickly spread throughout the entire residence.
SLIDESHOW: View Photos From The Joplin Residential Fire
It took crews about 30 minutes to put the fire out.
A family was inside when the fire started, however everyone made it out safely and no injuries were reported.
| Mutual Aid “Vital” For Busy Fire Days >
The Joplin Fire Marshal is currently investigating the official cause of the house fire.