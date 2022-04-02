PINEVILLE, Mo. — One Southwest Missouri community showed up this morning in support of their fire department

Saturday was the return of the annual Pineville Fire Department Pancake Breakfast.

Volunteers from the department and community spent the morning preparing breakfast at the Pineville Community Center.

This event is one of three main fundraisers for the department which runs mainly on donations.

Over the course of the year, the breakfast, chili dinner and Jesse James Days helps raise upwards to $30,000.

“For a five hour fundraiser and we bring in a few thousand dollars, with the rising costs of everything, especially fuel, it’s going to be huge to keeping our department going. We live in a great community. I just want to thank them for showing up every time we do something, they’re here to support us so we can keep them safe in their time of need,” says Ryan Drake, Pineville Fire Chief.

The next fundraiser for the department will be Jesse James Days.

It takes place August 17th through the 20th.