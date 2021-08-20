Fire at “The Manor” in Joplin declared total loss

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire at a Newton County haunted house.

Redings Mill crews were called to The Manor on Gateway Drive just before midnight last night.

When they arrived, the roof was already compromised and flames were spread throughout the building.

Mutual aid was called in from Joplin, Duenweg, Neosho and Quapaw Nation. Crews finally had the flames out just before 2:30 this morning.

The structure has been declared a total loss.

It was most recently used as a haunted house called The Manor, but in the past it was Big R’s Restaurant and Calvary Chapel Church of Joplin.