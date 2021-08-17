Financial assistance available for current and former foster care youth

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — “The Alliance of Southwest Missouri” is highlighting a couple of ways current and former foster care youth under the age of 27 can receive financial assistance.

The state currently has limited, one-time funding of up to 12-thousand dollars per individual through the “Education and Training Voucher” program.

If eligible, they can also receive up to two-thousand dollars in COVID-19 relief funds for education, employment, housing, transportation, life skills or other services. The funding comes from the “Department of Social Services” and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kaylea Furgerson, who is the Director of Community Relations for The Alliance of SWMO, said “School is hard for everybody, but especially those who don’t have somebody to lean on, or someone to help them out with, and I think this program is great. It’s super easy to fill out.”

Any current and former foster youth can fill out applications online. The deadline is September 30th.