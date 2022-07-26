Joplin Police Chief, Solan Rowland shows the official patch of the Joplin, Missouri Police Department, located on the shoulder of his police uniform.

Meeting set for Wednesday, July 27th from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

JOPLIN, Mo. — With one week left until voters head to the polls, one group is making a push to the finish line, all in the name of public safety.

The citizens committee for “Proposition Public Safety” has one more public event planned for residents.

It’s tomorrow night (7/27) from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Silver Creek Community Center, located at 3106 Silver Creek Drive in Joplin.

The ballot question is asking residents to approve a tax of $1 per $100 of assessed value for real estate and personal property.

The revenue would help fund Joplin’s public safety, and add more police officers and firefighters.

“It’s a great opportunity for the Joplin voters to hear from the City Manager and hear from the Police Chief and Deputy Fire Chief, Andy Nimmo, just really detail the situation as it is right now,” said Proposition Public Safety Committee Co-Chairman, Mike Seibert.

Today (7/26), Mike Seibert, Joplin City Manager, Nick Edwards, Joplin Police Chief, Sloan Rowland and Joplin Deputy Fire Chief, Andy Nimmo all made an appearance on KSN’s “Living Well” to discuss the proposition.