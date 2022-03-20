MIAMI, Ok. — The stage was set in Northeast Oklahoma for talent from across the globe.



The Sunny Side Up Film Festival made its return to the Coleman Theater this weekend.



The festival is an international competition for many filmmakers, writers, musicians, photographers and poets.



Co-director Rock Whitehead says the festival also acts as a chance for some artists to find funding and support for future projects.



“We had a Q and A last night for screenwriters, solely for just them, so they got to explain their screen plays and what they’re looking for to make it into a film. They’re looking to plug it, maybe get some funding for it,” says Whitehead.



“So this is a way for these artists to get together, hopefully get someone interested to back them so that they can take it, if it’s a three-minute short, or a three-minute trailer, take it to a series or a feature film,” Jessie Mapes, Award Ceremony Emcee.



Some of the international entries includes work from Sweden and Spain.