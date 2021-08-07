Fifth annual Afton Days draws hundreds

AFTON, Ok. — A northeast Oklahoma community is celebrating their town with fun for the whole family.

The fifth annual Afton Days was held today with a parade, cornhole tournament, live music, pony rides, a car and tractor show and more.

Hundreds came out to celebrate with their community, while the event also let attendees know about Northeast Oklahoma Freedom Tours — which are free for veterans and are taking place in September 2022.

“We’re a pretty tight community here with the school and the town,” said Cindy Todd, Afton Area Chamber of Commerce secretary.

“We started [Freedom Tours] in 2018,” said Kenny Kelsey, co-founder and president of Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tour. “What we do is we take veterans on Freedom Tours to Washington D.C. to visit all the memorials, monuments and Arlington Cemetery — just honor and respect our veterns is what we do.”

The Afton Area Chamber of Commerce’s next event will be a ranch rodeo on September 11th.