MIAMI, Okla. — An organization is raising awareness about the importance of mental health.

Tonight The Healing House Modoc Youth and Family Services hosted the “Ottawa County Hope Fest ’22” at the “Boys & Girls Teen Club Center” in Miami.

The Modoc Nation Healing House” provides counseling and support to children and adolescence along with equine therapy.

The festival had family friendly events like inflatable axe throwing, laser tag, soccer darts, archery tag, face painting and food trucks.

“The main motivation for this event is to instill and foster hope for those in our community. It’s so important especially looking at the impact Covid-19 had on every age group. social isolation, feelings of depression, loneliness things like that they weigh a lot on a person. So we want to organize and let people know your not alone and we are here for you,” said Jason Brandon, Modoc Nation Healing House.

During the event families could meet with other mental health and community health providers.

Modoc Nation Healing House plans on hosting the event next year.