Felon caught in Parsons

PARSONS, Kans. — A helpful tipster is being credited with assisting in the capture of a felon out of Parsons, authorities say.

On Tuesday, March 9th, 2021, the Parsons Police Department received an email tip regarding the possible location and vehicle description for the 32-year-old convicted felon and parolee, Vincent Lee Collins. Collins was confirmed to have an active arrest warrant out of Neosho County, Kansas for Burglary with Forced Entry into a home. He also had a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant.

Vincent Lee Collins

Parsons PD detective Commander Kyle Wiford followed up on this tip two days later on the 11th. Wiford located a vehicle matching the description given by the tipster at the 1200 block of Crawford Ave. in Parsons. This information was relayed to Corporal Jordan Tomlinson who later apprehended Collins at the aforementioned residence without incident.