PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police arrested a felon after a short foot chase in town.

Officers with the Parsons Police Department were called to the area of Bordertown in the 2900 block of Main Wednesday afternoon following sightings of a well known and wanted felon.

That felon, Seth Michael Emert of St. Paul, was well known to PPD, and has had run-ins with law enforcement in multiple Kansas counties with active warrants in Wilson, Neosho, Labette and Crawford County.

As PPD arrived to the scene Emert was already running away from a Labette County Deputy, however, an officer was able to assist the deputy and Emert was soon apprehended.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks noted the work of the citizen caller that reported Emert and said. “this case is brought to you by the good citizens of Parsons who called Mr. Emert in. This shows, once again, that See It, Hear It, Report It works very well. I am especially proud of the hard work by all officers and deputy’s that were involved. Our partnership with the Labette County Sheriff’s Office has been and will continue to be a successful one. This multi felon is now in the capable hands of the judges and prosecutors’ office.”