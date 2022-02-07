PITTSBURG, Kans. — A new FedEx Ground distribution center is set to open in a local town by this fall.

Next to Kansas Crossing Casino lies the construction of a 250,000 square-foot FedEx Ground facility which will employ a mix of full and part-time employees.

The project comes after nine months of collaboration with the City of Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and the developer, along with Kansas Crossing Casino, the Kansas Governor’s office, and the Kansas Department of Transportation.

“The new FedEx Ground distribution center is a tremendous development for Pittsburg, the region and our state,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

“I am so grateful for the collaboration between the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Kansas Department of Transportation in support of FedEx Ground’s fast-moving investment plans. Completion of the four-lane U.S. 69 highway expansion to Pittsburg was a critical part of this business investment and growth of our economic development capacity in Southeast Kansas and our state,” Gov. Kelly added.

The new distribution facility is slated to open in October of 2022.