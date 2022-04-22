LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Delaware County was sentenced on Friday to 12 years for his involvement in trafficking firearms to Mexican cartels.

In November 2021, Andrew Scott Pierson, 46, of Jay, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act. He appeared before United States District Judge Brian S. Miller.

Pierson admitted to ordering and receiving firearm parts from the United States and assembled the parts into functioning weapons for the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) and Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

Law enforcement later confirmed cartel firearm availability was impaired following Pierson’s arrest.

“Our goal is to disrupt and dismantle the illegal activity and this sentencing sends a message to those who seek to aid violent criminals that it will not be tolerated, said Kurt Thielhorn, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge in a prepared statement.

United States Attorney Jonathan D. Ross said Pierson’s participation in the “exportation and manufacturing of illegal firearms to Mexican cartels is an inexcusable contribution to the violence carried out by these groups.”