Federal officials arrest Springfield sex offender in Mexico

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A Springfield man fled to Mexico to avoid being sentenced in Greene County on numerous sex offense charges.

On Wednesday, the U.S Marshal-Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department located David M. King.

According to federal officials, the Judicial Circuit Count of Greene County issued an arrest warrant for King on September 17 for multiple counts including, Statutory Sodomy in the 1st and 2nd degrees and Child Molestation in the 1st and 4th degrees after King failed to appear for his scheduled sentencing hearing.

The U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force joined the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit on the hunt for King while working closely with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit throughout the investigation.

On Wednesday morning, Deputy U.S. Marshals in the Southern District of Texas-McAllen seized King in Reynosa, Mexico. King is currently awaiting his return to Springfield to face sentencing for his ex offense charges.