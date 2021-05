JOPLIN, Mo. — A shooting death at a Joplin motel has been ruled self-defense.

Authorities say the un-named adult man was defending himself when he fired shots at the “Motel 7” at 29th and Range Line back on February 15th.

The shooting resulted in multiple injuries to 43-year old Matthew Painter – who later died.

An autopsy confirmed the initial findings – which lead to the final determination of self-defense.