February bill included the gas that was used throughout the Polar Vortex that cost approximately $500,000

GROVE, Okla. — With the Winter temperatures in February, Grove city officials took action to help with the cost of gas bills.

Grove Municipal Services Authority board members received the February gas bill from constellation.

The February bill included the gas that was used throughout the community during the Polar Vortex that cost approximately $500,000.

To help preserve gas, the board created a reserve fund that will reduce the unit costs for gas from $5 to $2 for all their customers.

Bill Keefer Grove City Manager, says, “You know this is something with initiative with what we took on part of staff and the board and it’s to the benefit of the customer. I would hope they are appreciative of that and a little of the feedback I’ve heard back was on our Facebook page it was positive there was a person that attended the other night at our meeting and he was very appreciative of the efforts of what they were doing to help those costs.”

GMSA will have customers pay $235,000 for the February gas bill.