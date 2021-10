Sunday is the deadline to start dialing all 10 digits when it comes to phone numbers.

On October 24th, anyone dialing local numbers should dial the area code and the telephone number. The FCC approved the change last year, along with the three-digit dialing code “988” to call the “national suicide prevention life-line.”

But most people are just learning about the new dialing system due to the deadline. This new law impacts Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas — but not Oklahoma.