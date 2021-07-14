FBI Seeking Individual Who May Have Information Regarding the Identity of a Child Sexual Assault Victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking public assistance in helping identify an unknown male who may have critical information on the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

John Doe 44, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February of 2021. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced prior to November 2018.

John Doe 44 is described as a White male with light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt. He is heard speaking English in the video.

2nd Picture of “John Doe 44”

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at this link, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).