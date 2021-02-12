FBI arrests Topeka man on charges from Jan. 6 DC riot

Economic Security Corporation has paired with the City of Joplin since 2008 to manage the HOME Consortium Repair Program, and after renewal of funding this program will continue. This provided funding allows Economic Security Corporation to continue the Homeowner Rehabilitation Program specifically.

The City of Joplin’s HOME Consortium breaks down to include more areas than just Joplin, who are all eligible to take part in the Homeowner Rehabilitation Program. This program focuses on assisting low to moderate income residents with needed repairs on their homes.