FBI arrests Topeka man on charges from Jan. 6 DC riot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Special agents arrested a Topeka man Friday on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.
According to the FBI, William Pope faces charges including:
- Obstruction or impeding any official proceeding
- Civil disorder
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
- Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds of buildings
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
Pope, a former Topeka City Council candidate from the 2019 District 2 seat race, is the third Kansas man taken into custody by the FBI, with two from Olathe arrested Thursday. The bureau said special agents in Idaho also arrested Pope’s brother, Michael Pope, on the same charges from the riot.
