Fayettville man arrested for possession of child porn

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man is in jail arrested for distributing, possessing, and viewing child pornography, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

Jackie Douglas, 50, was arrested Monday afternoon, August 31. He is being held on no bond with a first hearing set for September 2, 2020, and a follow-up court date on September 30, 2002.

KNWA/FOX24 requested the WCSO arrest report but was denied access due to ACA § 12-18-104, according to WCSO Spokesperson Kelly Cantrell.

Arkansas Code Title 12 is “Law Enforcement, Emergency Management, and Military Affairs.” Chapter 18 is “Child Maltreatment Act,” followed by “Confidentiality.”

The code has a Section a and b. It reads:

(a) Any data, records, reports, or documents that are created, collected, or compiled by or on behalf of the Department of Human Services, the Department of Arkansas State Police, or other entity authorized under this chapter to perform investigations or provide services to children, individuals, or families shall not be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act of 1967, § 25-19-101 et seq. law.Justia.com

