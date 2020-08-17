Fayetteville photographer in jail; charged with “video voyeurism”

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Photographer Dillon Dooms, 35, a Cave Springs resident turned himself in for arrest to Fayetteville police on Monday morning, August 17, according to the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC) website. The arrest is for video voyeurism.

He’s jailed on no bond and has a preliminary hearing on August, 19, 2020.

On August 2, 2020, a 19-year-old woman was doing a photoshoot with Dooms at this photography studio in Fayetteville on Center St. “She noticed a USB charging port, with a pin-point-style lens on it,” the preliminary police report states.

The woman then noticed additional cameras in the studio dressing room and managed to pull out the Sim (Subscriber Identity Module) cards, from two of the four cameras and took the items to the Fayetteville police department.

Police interviewed Dooms on August 6, 2020, about the cameras in the room, but he said, “they were not obscured, according to the report.” The report states, “Dooms provided a description of the cameras from the internet, which included the words ‘USB hidden cameras’ and ‘spy cam.'”

A search warrant was issued Dooms after he refused to allow police to search the memory cards.

Then it was discovered that two of the MicroSD cards had 12 different girls, filmed in various states of nudity, on 18 different occasions; one victim was 17 years old.

Jessica Angelica has modeled for him in the past and is troubled about the situation. “People are always shocked when it’s a teacher or guy from their gym or someone they know,” she posted on Facebook about sex trafficking. “You think this isn’t happening right here in NWA? It’s been happening. Nobody wants to talk about it and nobody wants to listen. Open your eyes.”

Cave Springs police said they have not had any contact with Dooms or his family and were surprised to hear about the accusations.

According to the Secretary of State’s website his business license was revoked for Doomsday Graphics, LLC on College Avenue. The license was issued in November 2015.