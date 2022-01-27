JOPLIN, Mo. — Two area ophthalmologists are awarded a prestigious honor.

In fact, the two are father and daughter.

Dr.’s Ramesh and Heeral Shah were recently named Fellows of the American Society of Retina Specialists. They are two out of 450 retina specialists in the country given this honor.

Dr.’s Ramesh and Heeral Shah working together in their office in Joplin, Mo.

The award is based on good standing in the organization, doing community service, and performance in working with retinal diseases.

And father says it’s extra special receiving this award with his daughter.

“Excellent! I mean I couldn’t have asked for anymore. It’s a blessing to have my daughter join me in the practice a few years ago and it’s a great, tremendous pleasure for me,” said Dr. Ramesh Shah, Ophthalmologist.

Dr. Ramesh Shah proudly shows off the Fellow awards he was designated along with his daughter’s.

“We’re very honored and we’re very humbled. Both to receive this award and also to have such big community support here to help us move along,” added Dr. Heeral Shah, Ophthalmologist.

The doctors say this is the second year the society has handed out the fellowship award.