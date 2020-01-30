Father and Son Duo Prepares For Win

Franklin resident, Mattew Brooksher can’t put into words how excited he is to share the experience of watching the big game on Sunday with his family.

“My grandpa got me into Kansas City sports at a really young age and my dad watches all the games too,” Brooksher explains, “It’s just been one of my favorite things growing up…watching games and listening to games on the radio with my grandpa.”

To show his appreciation for the team, Brooksher got a tattoo on his inner arm at “Electric Art Tattoos” in Joplin, Mo.

“Friends ask me all the time, ‘When are you putting Chiefs ink on your arm?’ I said, ‘The day they make it to the big game,’ Brooksher says.”

Brooksher claims he and his family bleed red and yellow colors especially his 11-year-old son, Aiden.

“I hope we get the win and bring the trophy home!” Aiden shouts.

Brooksher says, “I’ve seen him cry over more Chiefs heartbreaks than myself, literally in tears.”

Aiden celebrates the Chiefs playing in the big game by writing a rap song.

You can listen to the song by clicking here.

“Ever since I knew that football was really a sport and I got introduced to it and stuff, I just always really liked the Chiefs and it’s my hometown,” he says.

One of Aiden’s favorite players on the team is Patrick Mahomes II. He permed his hair to look like Mahomes at “Double Take Salon” in Pittsburg, Ks.

Aiden express, “I really just want to meet the whole team that’s like the biggest thing, that’s like my dream to meet the whole entire team.”