TULSA, Okla. – A 17-year male was fatally shot at a Tulsa McLain homecoming on Friday night.

The Tulsa Police posted on a social media site the shooting occurred just before 10 p.m., near 4900 Peoria, the post states.

Another 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but has improved to stable condition at this time, the post states.

Miami High School was the visiting team for McLain’s homecoming game.

Miami High School posted on a social media site around 11 p.m. “Wardog family. All players, coaches and fans are safe and traveling home.”

The Tulsa Police Department’s K-9 Unit and several Officers scoured the nearby neighborhoods.

Authorities believe the suspect is a 17-year-old Black male. Police believe the suspect is “armed and dangerous,” the post states.

Miami defeated McLain 19-18.

